Public invited to have their say on Sligo’s first Community Safety Plan

People across County Sligo are being encouraged to have their say as part of a public consultation on the development of the county’s first Community Safety Plan.

The consultation aims to identify the issues that matter most to local communities and help shape a safer environment for everyone living in Sligo.

A public survey has been launched and will remain open until mid-September, while a number of consultation meetings are also due to take place across the county in the coming weeks.

The plan is being developed by the Sligo Local Community Safety Partnership, which brings together representatives from local organisations and agencies to address community safety issues.

Chair of the partnership, Independent Cllr Marie Casserly, is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.

She said the views of local residents will be important in identifying the challenges facing communities and in deciding which areas should be prioritised.

Further details on the public meetings and how to take part in the survey are available through the Sligo Local Community Safety Partnership.

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