As Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, a Sligo connection was at the centre of football’s biggest night.

The playing surface that hosted the 2026 World Cup final was delivered with support from SIS Pitches, the Sligo-founded company whose technology has now featured in some of the most significant matches in world football.

The final saw Spain claim victory on the biggest stage, defeating Argentina to secure another World Cup triumph, but behind the scenes the pitch itself was the result of years of innovation from a company with strong links to County Sligo.

SIS Pitches, founded by Sligo man George Mullan, provided its hybrid grass technology for the final venue, helping create a playing surface capable of meeting the demands of the world’s best players.

The company’s involvement in World Cup finals is not new, having previously supplied the pitch technology used for the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow, where France defeated Croatia to lift the trophy.

Six years on, SIS Pitches was again part of football history as Spain and Argentina battled it out for the biggest prize in the sport.

The demands placed on a World Cup final pitch are enormous, with the surface needing to provide consistent performance for elite athletes while coping with the pressure of hosting one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

SIS Grass Hybrid technology combines natural grass with synthetic fibres stitched into the surface, strengthening the pitch while maintaining the playing characteristics of natural turf.

The technology is designed to improve durability, recovery and consistency, allowing pitches to withstand the intensity of top-level football.

For the 2026 tournament, SIS Pitches technology was used across a number of World Cup venues, highlighting the global reach of a company that began in Sligo.

However, having its work showcased in the final itself represented another major milestone.

Spain’s victory brought the curtain down on the tournament, with the final providing another global showcase for the stadium, the players and the pitch beneath them.

While the attention was naturally focused on the goals, tactics and celebrations, the playing surface played a vital role in allowing the world’s best footballers to perform on the biggest stage.

For SIS Pitches, the occasion was another example of how a company with roots in Sligo has become a recognised name in global sport.

From its beginnings in the county, SIS Pitches has expanded internationally, working on high-profile projects across football and other major sports.

Its involvement in both the 2018 and 2026 World Cup finals places the company among a select group of Irish businesses to have played a role in football’s most prestigious event.

For Sligo, the final provided another reminder of the county’s ability to make an impact far beyond its borders.

As Spain celebrated becoming world champions, a piece of Sligo was also part of the occasion, with SIS Pitches helping provide the stage for football history.

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