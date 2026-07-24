Urgent concern over Giant Hogweed infestation in Ballisodare and Collooney

THE spread of Giant Hogweed in areas of Collooney and Ballisodare has been a constant concern for residents in the area, with reports of children getting burned while being in proximity to it.

A motion was raised during the Sligo-Drumcliffe Municipal District meeting on July 16 calling for the County Council to urgently survey Giant Hogweed infestations, prioritising known hotspots in the Ballisodare and Collooney areas, and to develop a coordinated eradication and public awareness programme to prevent its spread and protect public health.

In response, the County Council noted they are aware and have detailed surveys of locations of giant hogweed in Collooney and Ballisodare, and are currently evaluating a coordinated approach to address the issue.

The County Council noted the infestation is emerging predominantly from private land and is extending to publicly accessible areas.

While monitoring invasive wildlife species is the responsibility of landowners, the County Council believes the situation requires a multi-agency approach and is planning to meet with the local authority water programme (LAWPRO), National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), National Biodiversity Data Centre Invasive Species Officer and ATU to formulate an approach to address the issue. This would involve collaborations with local business owners and landowners to access community and environmental funding schemes, ensuring a cash-based response to tackle the issue effectively.

Independent Councillor Marie Casserly brought forward the motion and wondered what the timeline is to address the issue. Cllr Casserly questioned if there was dedicated funding there through the local authority or nationally, and whether it comes automatically.

She welcomed the multi-agency approach but also believed that, as a result, it could take a while to get the ball rolling.

Director of Services, Jim Molloy responded that they are unsure where the funding comes from, and it would require funding from all agencies involved as well as national government.

He noted that the difficulty of proposing a timeline is that landowners will have to be involved before action can get started. He stated, “ Unless you get everyone on board, because of the nature of Hogweed and how it spreads, you have to tackle upstream first and work your way downstream. There’s always the risk it spreads downstream while you are doing the work; it can be quite challenging to make sure it doesn’t.”

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Thomas Walsh, noting it has been an issue for the past five years and is getting worse.

He asked what staff officer is appointed to address the issue. Cllr Walsh said, “ This Hogweed is stopping key infrastructure projects going ahead. So, this multi-agency approach is all fine and well, but this is as urgent as it gets.

“We had an issue in Knockbeg where we had a design. We were getting funding for a project, for a footpath, and we haven’t dealt with this hogweed issue, so the footpath isn’t in.”

Cllr Walsh highlighted that children have gotten badly burned from the Hogsweed in the main street of Collooney. He believed that the multi-agency approach would take months, stating, “ What’s the situation with a child getting burnt because of Hogweed tomorrow, and where does the local authority stand.”

Jim Molloy replied that the situation was mostly being dealt with by the biodiversity officer. He affirmed that the County Council can’t tackle the issue on its own. He said, “ We could go out tomorrow and clear it from our land, and it would be back next year, or a couple of months, because of the nature of how it spreads. It does need a multiagency approach. It’s a frustratingly slow process, but we are trying to advance that as quickly as we can.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Healy supported the motion, recalling he had raised the matter for funding for landowners at a previous County Council meeting, and discovered there was little funding for it. Cllr Healy said, “ We want to get the information out to the general public in these areas, highlighting their concerns about the Hogweed and what steps to be taken. Because you can’t cut it because it will grow back, and probably the seeds of it will spread.”

He believed it needed a hands-on approach and everyone has to get involved.

Cathoirleach of Sligo Drumcliffe MD, Fianna Fáil Councillor Edel McSharry shared her support for the motion. She sought an update on the issue once a meeting had taken place between all the relevant bodies.

Cllr Casserly thanked everyone for their support on the motion, requesting the issue continue to be high on the agenda.

She called for a public appeal about the dangers of hogweed, believing it worthwhile to prevent children getting burned.

The motion was approved.

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