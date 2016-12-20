Sligo drivers urged to take caution

People in Sligo have been urged to take extra caution on the roads this winter.

Highlighting Sligo County Council plans for dealing with severe weather conditions, Council Cathaoirleach Councillor Hubert Keaney said: “Difficult road conditions are a regular hazard at this time of year, whether through frost and snow, heavy rain or strong winds.



“While the Council roads crews will be deployed to treat our county’s main routes, we are asking motorists to think about every trip and take extra care every time they take a journey this winter.”

Cllr Keaney pointed out that last year there were 166 fatalities on Irish roads, and this tragic figure includes drivers, passengers, pedestrians, motor cyclists and pedal cyclists.



“The highest number of fatalities on our roads are young people (between the ages of 16 and 25). The figures produced by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) also show a high incident of ‘no seatbelt’ as a factor in fatal collisions, amounting to 29% of the total figure.



“As well as urging drivers to take extra caution, I would also encourage vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists to always wear a high vis jacket when going on the road”, he said.

He said that information on road safety can be obtained on the Road Safety Authority website, www.rsa.ie and information and advice on being “Winter Ready” in the home, on the farm, in schools and on the road can be found on our website www.sligococo.ie or by contacting our Customer Service staff at 071 9111111.

