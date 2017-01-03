Sligo Retail Park Make One Man’s Perfect Christmas

Jude Nugent of Ballyshannon Co. Donegal was the lucky winner of over 1500 in vouchers and prizes from Sligo Retail Parks “Win Your Perfect Christmas Promotion”

Jude’s mother Joan said “I couldn’t believe it when you called I thought it was a wind up, Jude is delighted with all the vouchers”

Jude & Joan picked up their lucky entry form by spending over 10 in PC World’s Sligo store and won 1500 in vouchers from Castledavitt Furniture, Currys P.C World, Homebase, Homestore & More, Smyths Toys, McDonalds, Harry Corry and EZ Living Furniture.

Jude seen here collecting his prize from Philip O’Brien of Creation Media is going to put some of the vouchers towards a video camera for Christmas and use the rest in the sales.

Joan says “We travel nearly every week from Ballyshannon and they know us in most of the stores, we love the brands and the service not to mention the free parking. I think at this stage we’ll hold on to the New Year as there will be great value in the sales”

Christmas certainly came early for one lucky family!

