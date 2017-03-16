ProTek Medial announces 25 job losses

ProTek Medical has today, Thursday, announced a restructuring of its operations in Sligo which is expected to result in the loss of 25 jobs at the plant in Finisklin.

The company, which is a leading provider of engineering, cleanroom injection moulding and manufacturing solutions for the global medical industry, employs 166 people in Sligo.

Staff have been informed by the company that “after incurring significant losses”, it is introducing a cost reduction plan to “better align its cost base with its current level of sales”.

ProTek, which was acquired by Molex in May 2015, has said that restoring the company to profitability to support future growth will involve a combination of proposed redundancies as well as efficiency improvements at all levels throughout the plant.

They say it is expected that up to 25 roles will be impacted, subject to a 30-day consultation period with employee representatives.

ProTek has said that it is “focused on the future of its Sligo plant and it is committed to building capabilities that will prepare the company for profitable growth and innovative opportunities in areas such as connected health”.

“The company regrets the impact that this proposed decision will have on affected employees and it in no way reflects on the quality of their contribution to the business. The Company’s current level of sales and its financial position means it must consider these actions”, a statement says.

