Sligo winners at restaurant awards

Talented Sligo chef Ethna Reynolds was the big winner from Sligo at the Connaught heats of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Held on Tuesday evening in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo, the awards named the best restaurants, gastro pubs and chefs in the province.

Ethna Reynolds, who set up her own cafe, Nook, in Collooney last year, was named Best Chef in Sligo at the awards, and her cafe picked up the Best Sligo Newcomer in Sligo.

It is the second Newcomer award for Ethna, who started writing a monthly column in the Sligo Weekender in February of this year. She also won the prestigious Georgina Campbell Newcomer award.

Other winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards included Connolly’s Pub (Best Sligo Pub), Hargadon’s (Best Sligo Wine Experience), Lang’s Bar & Restaurant (Best Sligo Casual Dining), Lyons Cafe (Best Sligo Customer Service), The Draft House (Best Sligo Gastro Pub), Diamond Coast Hotel (Best Sligo Hotel Restaurant) and Eala Bhan (Best Sligo Restaurant).

All of the county and regional winners will be nominated for the All Ireland Restaurant Awards, which will be held in Dublin on May 8.

