Mona McSharry wins World Junior swimming gold

Sligo swimming sensation Mona McSharry became a world champion last weekend.

The teenager from Grange claimed a gold medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis when she came out on top in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday, beating favourite Faith Nelson (Canada) and setting a new Irish record with a time of 1:07.10.

Mona’s success in the United States has cemented her place in history as Ireland’s first ever World Junior champion in the sport and is the latest achievement in what has been a whirlwind year for the 17-year-old, who has won gold in the European Junior Swimming Championships for the 100m breaststroke, world bronze and European gold in the 50m breastroke and European silver in the 200m breaststroke.

Speaking after her record-breaking win, the Donegal Marlins swimmer said:

“It’s wonderful to win here at the World Juniors, to stand on top of the podium and hear our anthem played.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey so far; and now for the 200m (Breaststroke) – I’m not finished yet.”

