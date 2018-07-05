US firm to create 150 new jobs in Sligo

A US animal nutrition and health firm are to take over the former Elanco building in Finisklin, Sligo and create up to 150 jobs over the next five years.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation announced plans this afternoon, Thursday, to establish a biotech facility producing a range of innovative animal health vaccines on the IDA Ireland Finisklin Business Park in Sligo.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Phibro develops, manufactures and markets a broad line of animal health and nutrition products for poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture customers around the globe.

The company had $764 million in annual sales in over 65 countries during its most recent fiscal year and employs over 1,400 people globally.

Phibro is a publicly traded company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, United States.

The Sligo plant will be the company’s first biologicals manufacturing location in Europe and will allow Phibro to expand its presence in Europe.

The new roles will include management, quality analysis, quality control, regulatory, engineering, operators and maintenance staff. For more information on the new roles email hr.sligo@pahc.com.

The new manufacturing facility will initially focus on producing Phibro’s innovative line of vaccines for the treatment of a range of poultry diseases for sales globally.

In the future, Phibro expects to expand production to include vaccines for livestock and aquaculture.

Making the announcement in Sligo today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D, said, “This significant investment by Phibro is a great vote of confidence in Sligo, and will offer even more opportunities for local residents and communities to grow and thrive.

“It further strengthens Ireland’s Life Sciences capability in the North West and builds on a series of new IDA projects announced for Sligo and elsewhere in the region over recent times.

“The Government is tirelessly working to achieve job creation in locations which are away from the main cities, and this new biotech facility in Sligo is testament that the policy is working.”

Speaking at today’s announcement, Jack Bendheim, Phibro’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The creation of Phibro Ireland marks an important milestone in our development as a leading global player in the animal health biological market.

“The winning combination of Phibro’s expertise in the development and manufacture of biological products, the driven and experienced workforce available in the Sligo area, and the strong support of the IDA makes us very excited about the potential of the Sligo facility.”

