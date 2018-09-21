The Word returns at Sligo Library

THE Word at Sligo Central Library returns on Wednesday, September 26.

The first of the new season welcomes Patrick McCabe along with Galway writer John Patrick McHugh.

McCabe has been twice shortlisted for the Booker Prize with The Butcher Boy and Breakfast on Pluto respectively, both of which have been adapted into film by Neil Jordan.

In 2007, his novel Winterwood won the Irish Independent Novel of the Year. The Irish Independent describes his most recent work Heartland as “Tarantino-esque” and in a cover blurb The Times writes that McCabe is the “possessor of a savage and unfettered imagination; his books … dissect life’s miseries with a gleam¬ing comedic scalpel.”

John Patrick McHugh’s fiction has appeared in The Stinging Fly, The Tangerine, Winter Papers 2, and Granta.

He has been awarded the Maeve Binchy Travel Award and an Emerging Writer Bursary from the Arts Council of Ireland. He Lives in Dublin.

Both writers will read from their work with a Q & A open to the floor. This will followed by an open-mic.

The Word is a monthly literary event and collaboration between Sligo Central Library and the BA in Writing & Literature at IT Sligo. There is no charge and all are welcome.

