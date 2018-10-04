Local abortion rights activists march in Dublin

Members of the Sligo Abortion Rights Campaign took part in the 7th annual March for Choice, which took place in Dublin on Saturday last.

The group hand delivered their message to Minister for Health Simon Harris to “future proof legislation that provides the best legal framework for free, safe and legal abortion services that are inclusive and accessible to anyone who needs it”.

“We were heartened to meet the Minister to bring our concerns to him and to meet with those fantastic and tireless campaigners from across the country and those campaigning across the border, on the March for Choice in Dublin on Saturday,” said local ARC member Niamh O’Connor. Legislation for the regulation of the termination of pregnancy is due to be debated in the Dáil today, Thursday.

The Sligo Abortion Rights Campaign is urging local TDs Marc MacSharry, Eamon Scanlon, Tony McLoughlin and Martin Kenny to “enact the will of the majority and to get the best possible patient centred care for pregnant people who seek abortion services in Sligo-Leitrim.

“Getting the language right is crucial, as expanding the wording to include healthcare providers (not only medical practitioners) will allow nurses and midwives to play a role in the full reproductive rights of their patients. An ‘opt out’ rather than an ‘opt in’ clause, with an onus on healthcare practitioners not to refuse care will mean timely and accessible services for the most marginalised,” Ms O’Connor stated.