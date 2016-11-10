Pope’s coming to Sligo

The Chartered Accountants North West Society’s Christmas lunch will take place on December 9 at the Glasshouse Hotel and the keynote speaker this year has been announced as Brent Pope.

The former Rugby player and coach, and current entrepreneur and media personality is coming to Sligo for the dinner, which has been generously sponsored by AIB Bank.

Kathya Rouse, Chair of the Society, says: “we are excited to have secured Brent Pope as our keynote speaker and he promises to be an entertaining and uplifting choice of after dinner speaker.”

Speaking about the event, Barbara Taylor, Head of AIB – Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon said “we are delighted to support the Chartered Accountants Christmas Event again this year. We know that SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy and we recognise the importance of being involved with local business groups and farmers so we can back them, support jobs and continue to provide credit to these businesses that make up this backbone of the Irish economy”.

Tickets for the dinner in The Glasshouse Hotel are on sale now from charteredaccountants.ie or contact the Regional Events Executive at arlene.gibbs@charteredaccountants.ie for more information.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]