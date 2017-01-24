Shock and sadness at South Sligo woman’s tragic death

The funeral will take tomorrow, Wednesday, of 19 years-old Lisa Niland, Drimbane, Curry, whose death following an accident took place at the weekend has caused widespread shock and sadness.

Lisa passed away in the Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Friday last having been transferred there by helicopter from Sligo University Hospital.

She had spent a number of days in Sligo University Hospital, where she was initially taken after she became ill at McDonalds fast food restaurant at Carraroe in Sligo last week.

Lisa was a student at the University of Limerick and a past pupil of St Attracta’s College, Tubbercurry.

She was an avid GAA supporter and there was a minute’s silence observed at last Sunday’s FBD match between Sligo and Leitrim in Tourlestrane.

Her remains are reposing at St. Threase’s Funeral Home, Curry today, Tuesday January 24, from 4pm – 8pm. There will be a removal tomorrow, Wednesday, morning to The Church of

The Immaculate Conception Curry for funeral mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to her parents, Angela and Gerry, her sister Amy, her boyfriend Johnny grandparents, Mai and Tom (Niland), Annie Gara (Lisacul), grand-uncles and grand-aunts, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and other relatives and friends.

