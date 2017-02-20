Chris MacManus to take father’s Council seat

SINN Féín have confirmed that Chris MacManus will take over his father Sean’s council seat.

The news comes following Sean MacManus’ official retirement from public life at last month’s meeting of Sligo County Council.

Regional organiser for Sinn Féín, Eamon Nolan said, “Over the last number of weeks, since Seán announced his intention to step down, the party regionally put in place a process to select a new councillor. This culminated two weeks ago with a selection convention attended by over a hundred members from across the Sligo Municipal Council area. The only candidate endorsed and put forward by several party branches in the Council area was Chris MacManus. At the convention, he was proposed by Cllr Thomas Healy and seconded by the Chair of Sligo Sinn Féin, Stephen Conway. Delegates unanimously supported Chris’s nomination.”

Eamon Nolan also paid tribute to the outgoing Cllr Sean MacManus.

“While we want to wish Chris well in his new position as a member of Sligo County Council, we also want to pay tribute to outgoing Councillor Seán MacManus, who was an outstanding public servant for nearly a quarter of a century. We look forward to Seán playing a key role in the continued growth of Sinn Féin in County Sligo,” he said.

Chris MacManus (43) previously served fifteen years as a Councillor on Sligo Borough Council and came close to winning a Dáil seat at last year’s General Election.

He is also known for his participation in campaigns such as the Right2Water, Palestinian Solidarity, the Marriage Equality Referendum, and Peace & Reconciliation.

Recently, he also chaired the County Sligo 1916 Centenary Committee.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]