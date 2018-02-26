Murder accused remanded in custody

A 31 year old Sligo man appeared in court today charged with the murder of Jimmy Loughlin from Kilross in Ballintogher.

Richard McLoughlin, with an address at City Gate Apartments, Connolly St, Sligo was charged at Donegal Town District Court this morning with the murder of 20 year-old Mr Loughlin at a house at Connolly Street on 24 February.

Garda TJ Gallagher told the court that he arrested McLoughlin at 8.48pm last night and charged him at Ballymote Garda Station.

The garda said that Richard McLoughlin made no reply to the charge after caution.

Barrister Keith O’Grady, appearing on behalf of Riachard McLoughlin, said urgent psychiatric evaluation was warranted in the case for his client.

He told Judge Kevin Kilraine that there was a certain history with local services in Sligo and he asked the judge to direct an urgent medical and psychiatric evaluation.

Mr O’Grady said there is a prescription available for Mr McLoughlin and it should be made available to him in custody.

Judge Kilrane granted free legal aid following an application from Richard McLoughlin’s solicitor Gerry McGovern.

The judge remanded Richard McLoughlin in custody to Harristown Court on Friday, March 2.

He also directed that McLoughlin be provided psychiatric assessment and treatment in custody.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]