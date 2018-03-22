Garda Youth Awards held at The Glasshouse

THE Sligo-Leitrim Garda Youth Achievement Awards were held for the sixth consecutive year in the Glasshouse this week.

The awards, which were spread across four categories – the Judge’s Awards, District Awards, Group Award and Overall Winner – are sponsored by the Sligo Credit Union and promote volunteering and achievement in youths from the Sligo-Leitrim Districts.

In attendance were the winners along with friends and parents, members of An Garda Siochana involved in community policing, Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken, Barry O’Flynn from Sligo Credit Union and the Caitheoirleachs of both Sligo and Leitrim County Councils- Cllr Seamus Kilgannon and Cllr Finola Amrstrong-McGuire.

“There is an awful lot of work that is done in communities which is not seen as glamorous or is recognised. It is important for us to take stock and recognise this work and achievement by so many people in communities to make the place they live a better place,” the Chief Superintendent said.

For more coverage from the ceremony, see this week’s Sligo Weekender for our two page feature – in shops now!

Alternatively, you can purchase an online edition here

