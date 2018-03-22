Rovers welcome Dundalk challenge

By Alan Finn

In recent memory Sligo Rovers fans will recall mixed fortunes against Dundalk who recorded a devastating 4-0 victory over Rovers in what was the Bit O’Red’s first home game of 2017.

But later on in last year’s campaign a valiant display earned Gerard Lyttle’s men a 1-1 draw with Dundalk as their pursuit of Premier Division survival kicked into full swing.

You have to cast your mind back to September 10, 2012 for Rovers’ last home win over a then relegation-threatened Dundalk team. Goals from Mark Quigley, Gavin Peers and Liam Buchanan secured a 3-0 win at The Showgrounds as Rovers marched towards the title.

Sligo Rovers boss Gerard Lyttle has highlighted Dundalk’s strength in depth, but also points out that despite their impressive form – they are third, just four points off leaders Cork City and with a game in hand – their manager, Stephen Kenny, is one of many managers still looking for the perfect balance in his team.

“Everyone has tipped Dundalk and Cork to battle for the title again. Dundalk have a big squad and it showed when they could play a strong second team against Portadown [a friendly] the other night [Monday].”

“Like many managers, I think Stephen is still trying to find what his strongest 11 is, who fits best into what he is trying to do.”

“We know it will be difficult against them, but we always welcome the challenge and we want to do what we haven’t done so far this season – make The Showgrounds a tough place to visit again,” Lyttle added.

Saturday’s game has a 7.45pm start.

