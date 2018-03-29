Garda backed initiative to try to prevent knife crime

A local initiative has been launched to try to prevent young people becoming involved in knife crime.
It is a response to a “high referral” to the Garda Youth Diversion Project of young people carrying knives.
“It is based on the evidence that young people do carry knives in Sligo-Leitrim”, Pat Forde, Regional Director of Youth Work Ireland – North Connaught, told the launch of a leaflet entitled, “Get the facts about knives”, aimed at separating fact from fiction for young people on the subject.
The information leaflet a joint initiative by YAPS (Youth Action Programme Sligo) Garda Youth Diversion Project and the Sligo-Leitrim Garda Juvenile Liaison Office. It was developed by Caroline Costello, Project Co-ordinator and Elayne O’Hara, Project Worker with YAPS, with Garda Noel Lee, Juveline Liaison Officer for Sligo-Leitrim.
It was launched by Chief Superintendent for the Sligo-Leitrim division, Aidan Glackin, who said it was in response to referrals coming into the youth diversion project, which was about helping young people who had “strayed off the straight line”.
