Garda backed initiative to try to prevent knife crime

A local initiative has been launched to try to prevent young people becoming involved in knife crime.

It is a response to a “high referral” to the Garda Youth Diversion Project of young people carrying knives.

“It is based on the evidence that young people do carry knives in Sligo-Leitrim”, Pat Forde, Regional Director of Youth Work Ireland – North Connaught, told the launch of a leaflet entitled, “Get the facts about knives”, aimed at separating fact from fiction for young people on the subject.