Date set for N4 works

Works are due to begin on the N4 main Sligo to Dublin road in February at the earliest.

The news comes this week from Sligo County Council that the long proposed works will begin in either February or March of 2019.

Land acquisitions of 135 cases are currently being finalised with 115 of those cases being finalised at the time of going to press.

The news comes following the initial stages of the development going ahead such as the Advance Site Works including – Archaeology Stages , Ground Investigation, Service Diversions, Detailed Topographical Survey, Building Demolition and Fencing.

The contract has been finalised for design and building of the road and was completed in March 2018.

The Project is currently being developed through Phase 5 of Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Project Management Guidelines for Road Construction.