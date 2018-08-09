Grange hosts successful 72nd North Sligo Agricultural Show

The 72nd North Sligo Agricultural Show held at Grange on Saturday last proved very successful with large crowds attending the event.

There was a good turnout of quality stock for the morning programme of judging of cattle, sheep, horses, ponies and poultry, as well as judging in the home industries categories.

The afternoon programme provided plenty of fun and entertainment for all the family, with a range of events, including dog show, bonny baby, fancy dress, lurcher racing and novelty sheep racing as well as bouncy castles and other amusements for kids.

SW Body: There was also lots of music and dancing, with local musicians, as well as Patrick Feeney, who had lots of people out jiving.

There was also the selection of this year’s Show Queen, who was Kayla Ward.

The Best Dressed Lady and Man at the show were Kathleen Rooney and Bertie Devins.

The winners of the monster raffle were also drawn and the winners were: 1st: Jamie Young, 2nd: John Carton, 3rd: Alan Haran, 4th: Tommy Hennigan, 5th: Jody Flanagan, 6th: Nuala Gillen, 7th: Teresa & Trevor Graham, 8th: Michael Brennan, 9th: Ciara O’ Halloran,10th: Helen Kiernan and 11th: Kathleen Walsh.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]