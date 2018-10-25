Lough Talt boil water notice lifted

The Lough Talt Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect, it has been announced this morning.

The boil water notice was put in place on February 5 following a detection of cryptosporidium during routine sampling at the water treatment plant.

Following a consultative meeting yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 24) between Irish Water, the HSE and Sligo County Council it has been agreed to lift the notice with immediate effect as there have been no reported cases of illness in the community and zero detections recorded since the end of August.

In the meantime, Irish Water have said they will continue to monitor this supply closely for the presence of cryptosporidium.

