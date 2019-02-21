Sligo welcome for Indian Ambassador

Sligo welcomed the Indian Ambassador to Ireland. His Excellency, Sandeep Kumar, visited Sligo on Friday last.

As part of his visit, the ambassador met with students and faculty members in IT Sligo, some of whom are from India or have connections there.

The ambassador was also given a Civic Reception by Sligo County Council and met with the Sligo Chamber of Commerce.

On Wine Street, the ambassador also stood for a picture opportunity with members of the Indian Association of Sligo at the bust of Rabindranath Tagore, the famous Indian poet who was a contemporary of Yeats.

Following the visit to IT Sligo, the ambassador met with members of the Indian community in Sligo, the Indian Association of Sligo, for a special evening of culture in the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa.

Sligo’s Indian community is a vibrant and thriving community which, through the Indian Association, incorporate and celebrate Indian culture alongside Irish culture.

See this week’s Sligo Weekender newspaper for a page of photos from the Indian Ambassador’s visit – in shops now. You can also purchase our online edition here.

