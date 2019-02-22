Over 200 jobs announced at plastics firm

236 new jobs have been announced for Sligo.

U.S. Plastics manufacturer GW Plastics are setting up in the North West as part of a global expansion.

The company will be based in Finisklin Industrial Estate and will provide employment in areas such as engineering and production. They are expected to set up on the premises of Avenue Mould Solutions, whom they purchased two years ago.

GW were founded in Vermont in 1955 and focus on surgical components, diagnostic devices and drug delivery systems.

The project is supported by the Irish Governnment through IDA Ireland.

Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin welcomed the latest jobs boost for Sligo.

“This is yet another positive day for Sligo on the jobs front and it comes on the back of the 1,200 new jobs that had been announced by other IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported companies in 2018.

“These new jobs announced for Sligo today by ‘GW Plastics’ are greatly welcomed and will help to drive Sligo on to becoming the powerhouse of the growing North West Region as intended within the Government’s ‘Ireland 2040’ Plan.

“With regards to this announcement by ‘GW Plastics’ today, I want to wish the company well at its new IDA Advanced Technology Building in Finisklin, Sligo and I want to congratulate the local IDA team for their hard work and efforts in delivering these jobs to Sligo.”

