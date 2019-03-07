Daughters of Wisdom to sell Cregg House

THE Daughters of Wisdom have today announced that they will sell Cregg House and its surrounding lands.

The property is currently leased until 2020 to the HSE, who provide services to persons with an intellectual disability.

This arrangement will be unaffected by the sale. The HSE’s programme to relocate residents from Cregg House is well advanced.

The Cregg House Estate spans approximately 62 acres and houses several structures including the facilities main complex, residential chalets, hydro pool, gym, and chapel.

An important part of the legacy of the Daughters of Wisdom is ‘St Cecilia’s School’ which is a centre of excellence in educating people with intellectual disabilities, will not form part of the sale.

The school was established in 1965 and the Daughters of Wisdom are committed to securing the school at this location into the future.

Representatives of the Daughters of Wisdom have over the last number of days been meeting the HSE and other key stakeholders to discuss their plans with them.

Sr Maureen Seddon DW Delegation Leader of the Daughters of Wisdom said:

“We are very proud of all that we accomplished at Cregg House in our ministry and work with persons with an intellectual disability since we first came to Sligo in 1955 at the request of the then Minister for Health. We want to thank all the service users, their families, staff, volunteers and the local and wider communities who have been so involved and supportive over the years. There is a special place in our hearts for Cregg House and our relationship with the people of Sligo and the northwest, so our decision is one that has not been easy. We were always made to feel part of the community and for that we will be eternally grateful.”

Formal plans for the sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

