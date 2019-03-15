Students hold demonstration on climate change

Local students joined many others around the world today in holding a demonstration to highlight the need to do something about climate change.

The streets of Sligo saw a massive turnout from many secondary school students who were also joined by staff of their respective schools and other activists.

The march began at Summerhill College and made it’s way to town hall where students from three schools, Eimear Kearins (Ursuline College), Cliona Jordan (Mercy College) and Conor Curley (Summerhill College) addressed their fellow students about the urgent need for change.

See next week’s edition of the Sligo Weekender for full coverage on the demonstration – in shops Thursday, March 20.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: +1 (from 1 vote)