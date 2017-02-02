The White Hag reveal new beer with charity launch

The White Hag Brewing Company from Ballymote are launching a new lager this weekend in Sligo, and in the process giving punters the opportunity to donate their purchase price to a good cause.

Róc, a new ‘Modern Pils Lager’ will be available in Sligo this coming weekend through most good outlets stocking The White Hag.

Róc uses new-age hops, coastal-grown Irish barely and pure mountain water to create a classic Pils flavour. As well as giving the local loyal fanbase a chance to taste the beer for the first time, the brewery are going to raise some funds for local charities and good causes.

All proceeds from sales on the first two nights go directly to a worthy cause associated with each bar – check out the cause at the bar and simply put the price of the pint into the bucket on the counter.

“This is the most accessible beer we’ve made and has a flavour and style that people in Sligo will be well accustomed to,” said Paul Mullin, Managing Director.

“There is a huge demand for entry level craft beers that are of a high quality, with a mid range of alcohol and made locally, and we feel this will be a hugely popular beer locally, as well as across Ireland. We are also delighted to work with our loyal publicans to ensure all proceed go back to a good cause too.”

Róc will be launched on Friday, February 3 in McGarrigles (6pm), Swagman (7pm) and Connollys (8pm) and on Saturday, February 4 at Lillies (7pm), Shoot The Crows (7pm) and 5th on Teeling (11pm).

