This morning there has been an announcement of 350 jobs coming to Sligo.

Telecommunications company Eir is to create 350 new positions at its new state of the art facility in Rathedmond in Sligo Town.

The news comes off the back of 100 jobs being announced last week in Overstock.

In this week’s paper, the Sligo Weekender spoke with Aidan Doyle, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, who described the news as “big for Sligo”.

